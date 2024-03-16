TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FTI. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.74.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.64 and a beta of 1.64.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.68%.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

