Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,380,000 after acquiring an additional 36,194 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $285.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.99. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $320.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

