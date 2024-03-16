Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,174 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,811.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 503,834 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,821,000 after acquiring an additional 477,473 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after acquiring an additional 758,640 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at $3,986,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,088 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $95.33. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average is $60.10.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $202.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

See Also

