Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in TriNet Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TriNet Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 351.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $330,336.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,249,701.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $330,336.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,249,701.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $648,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,218 shares of company stock valued at $5,140,303 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TNET opened at $125.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.07 and a one year high of $132.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.27.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.46. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 87.97% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNET. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TNET

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

