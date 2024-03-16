TD Cowen Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $300.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.75.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $237.54 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.03 and a 200 day moving average of $212.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

