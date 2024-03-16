TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $5.01.

Institutional Trading of TCW Strategic Income Fund

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $115,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.