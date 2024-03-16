TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $5.01.
About TCW Strategic Income Fund
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
