Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) Insider Charles Goodson Maltby Acquires 17,725 Shares of Stock

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report) insider Charles Goodson Maltby bought 17,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £12,584.75 ($16,123.96).

Taylor Maritime Investments Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TMIP stock opened at GBX 79 ($1.01) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.38. Taylor Maritime Investments Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 63 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 93.60 ($1.20).

Taylor Maritime Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 2.35%.

Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize, Supramaxm and Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

