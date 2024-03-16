Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.83. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 31.48% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

