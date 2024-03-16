Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.33.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TNDM
Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 31.48% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tandem Diabetes Care
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.