Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$3.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.50. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.76 and a twelve month high of C$4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$418.86 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 6.70%. Research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1851064 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Desjardins set a C$6.00 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.07.

Insider Activity at Tamarack Valley Energy

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.07 per share, with a total value of C$153,500.00. In other news, Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.07 per share, with a total value of C$153,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 9,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,385.70. Insiders have acquired 122,233 shares of company stock valued at $385,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More

