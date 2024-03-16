T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $161.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,790,993 shares of company stock worth $781,390,056 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,098,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 492.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 842,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in T-Mobile US by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,462,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $715,432,000 after acquiring an additional 678,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

