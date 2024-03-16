Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.79. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 904,977 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,786,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,007.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,749,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 625,114 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,673,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 92,396 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $11,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,465,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 531,914 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

