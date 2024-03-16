Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of SYRS stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.79. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 904,977 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,786,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,007.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals
About Syros Pharmaceuticals
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Syros Pharmaceuticals
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.