Swire Pacific Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2357 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.
Swire Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of SWRAY opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. Swire Pacific has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Swire Pacific Company Profile
