Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $109.63 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $109.63 million and approximately $11.38 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,827,200,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,880,591,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy is a web3 initiative that rewards users for physical activity. It introduced the SWEAT crypto token and Sweat Wallet, allowing users to convert their in-app Sweatcoins into SWEAT for real-world rewards. SWEAT tokenizes physical activity, incentivizing users under a “move-to-earn” model. This approach aims to promote a healthier and more active world, potentially impacting global health and reducing healthcare system burdens. The co-founders of Sweat Economy are Oleg Fomenko, Anton Derlyatka and Egor Khmelev. They come from diverse backgrounds, including entrepreneurship, fitness tech, development, traditional finance, and the crypto sector.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

