SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Trading Down 7.9%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.66. Approximately 246,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 358,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of -0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

