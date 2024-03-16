StockNews.com Lowers BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.43.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $99.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,803,000 after buying an additional 4,012,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,803,000 after acquiring an additional 65,137 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after purchasing an additional 217,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,820,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after purchasing an additional 68,435 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.