StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company has a market cap of $985,640.00, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SuperCom by 81.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 297,244 shares in the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Stories

