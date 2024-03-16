StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

CVLY stock opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.55. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 291,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2,162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

