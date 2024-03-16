StockNews.com Downgrades NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NXPI. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.75.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $237.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.01. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.