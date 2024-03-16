StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.79. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.03%.

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 633,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 511,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 130,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 44,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.