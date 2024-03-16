StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
CapStar Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ CSTR opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.79. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
CapStar Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.03%.
Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial
CapStar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.
