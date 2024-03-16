Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in February

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 536,500 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 14th total of 431,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. Stillfront Group AB has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $1.91.
