Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in February

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 536,500 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 14th total of 431,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. Stillfront Group AB has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $1.91.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and sells digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Supremacy 1914, Call of War, What's the Pic, Adult Coloring Book, Letter Soup, BitLife, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, eRepublik.com, War and Peace: Civil War Clash, The Great War Rivals, Ultimate General: Gettysburg, Naval Action, Ultimate General: Civil War, Empire, and Imperia Online.

