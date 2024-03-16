Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) CFO Zine Mazouzi Sells 7,246 Shares of Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $301,868.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,583.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $41.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $45.63.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $519.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 75,034 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 145,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

