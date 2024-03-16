Stephen E. Wakefield Sells 24,655 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AAON Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $82.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.58.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 50.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

