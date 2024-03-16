STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Short Interest Update

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 14th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.

STEP Energy Services Stock Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:SNVVF opened at $2.65 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

About STEP Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.