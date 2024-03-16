Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reiterated a sell rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.17. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 16.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 71,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

