Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at C$41.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.23. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.35. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$32.93 and a 1 year high of C$54.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Stelco’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

