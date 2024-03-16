StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.09

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.09 and traded as high as $6.20. StealthGas shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 81,698 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on StealthGas

StealthGas Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $232.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $30.83 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of StealthGas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towerview LLC increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 0.6% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 2,520,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,096,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 154,171 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 103.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 566,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 287,859 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 1,712.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 377,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 230,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 79,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.