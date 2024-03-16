Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $685.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $290.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. Analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,215,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1,423.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 290,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 271,669 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 627.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 197,346 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 981.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 120,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

