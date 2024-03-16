SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Down 31.3% in February

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the February 14th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SSE Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. SSE has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

