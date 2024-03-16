SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Down 31.3% in February

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the February 14th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
SSE Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. SSE has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
SSE Company Profile
