Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative net margin of 95.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%.

Spruce Power Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SPRU opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Spruce Power has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Institutional Trading of Spruce Power

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Spruce Power during the 2nd quarter worth $5,020,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Spruce Power during the 2nd quarter worth $1,432,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Power during the 2nd quarter worth $893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Power during the 2nd quarter worth $891,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers.

