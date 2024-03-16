Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Leerink Partnrs

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPRB. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.68. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 277,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 15.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,683 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

