Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Short Interest Update

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 14th total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,061.0 days.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance
Shares of SPXSF stock opened at $136.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $100.85 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.51.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
