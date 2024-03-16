Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Short Interest Update

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 14th total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,061.0 days.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of SPXSF stock opened at $136.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $100.85 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.51.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

