SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

XPH opened at $42.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $223.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.84.

About SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

