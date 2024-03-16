SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 378.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 44,813 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 268,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,230 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 94.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $267.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $34.07.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

