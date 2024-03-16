SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $94.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,499,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,939. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average of $92.57.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

