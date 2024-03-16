SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SP Plus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SP Plus

SP Plus Stock Down 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus

SP stock opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.