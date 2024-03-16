Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Argus currently has $40.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV stock opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 356.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock worth $549,269,000 after buying an additional 11,843,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after buying an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock worth $69,205,000 after buying an additional 1,318,361 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $44,210,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

