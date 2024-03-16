Southland Equity Partners LLC Sells 89 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Southland Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.5% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.38. 10,956,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,035,699. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $162.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

