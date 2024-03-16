Southland Equity Partners LLC Sells 178 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Southland Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,364. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.89.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

