Southland Equity Partners LLC Purchases 4,681 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 54,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 29,475 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $953,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 268.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $808,000.

Shares of SPMO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.59. 163,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,347. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $81.03. The company has a market capitalization of $270.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average of $64.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

