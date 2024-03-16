Southland Equity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Southland Equity Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,822,000 after purchasing an additional 115,989 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,675,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,172,000 after buying an additional 27,994 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.97. 205,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,358. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.02 and a 1 year high of $174.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.32 and a 200 day moving average of $154.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

