Southland Equity Partners LLC Has $8.46 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Southland Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.45. 13,766,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,296,245. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.