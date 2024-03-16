Southland Equity Partners LLC Has $483,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Southland Equity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MMTM traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.94. The company has a market cap of $100.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a twelve month low of $161.59 and a twelve month high of $228.46.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.