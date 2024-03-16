Southland Equity Partners LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAUG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.93. 266,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.72.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

