Southland Equity Partners LLC Has $17.30 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Southland Equity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January comprises 5.4% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $17,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,283,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,702 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 67,305 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 264,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,179 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $5,345,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.2 %

PJAN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.64. 64,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $693.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.