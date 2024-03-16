Southland Equity Partners LLC Buys 7,906 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.50% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,831,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 84,156 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,322,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,243,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,183,000.

NYSEARCA TCAF traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $29.59. 401,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,185. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

