Southland Equity Partners LLC Buys 147 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NVO stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.37. 3,780,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,415,542. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $594.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.