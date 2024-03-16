Southland Equity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of POCT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.18. 28,957 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $474.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

