Southland Equity Partners LLC Acquires 8,275 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July comprises about 1.4% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PJUL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.59. The stock had a trading volume of 61,492 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

