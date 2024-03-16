Southland Equity Partners LLC Acquires 1,480 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $35.31. 35,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $695.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.