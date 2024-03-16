South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Down 26.7% in February

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the February 14th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 589,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

South32 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. South32 has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

Get South32 alerts:

South32 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.